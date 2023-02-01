To the editor — I read the letters to the editor.
Some are about local things, like what the Yakima City Council is doing, or someone fixing a tire.
Sometimes they are about national issues, the evil Democrats/Republicans — you pick.
Occasionally, about God or Jesus.
Some letters are more coherent than others, as far as logic and facts go.
But underlying all this is that the Yakima Herald-Republic actually allows, invites and prints letters from citizens. It doesn’t have to. Thank you.
The letters provide an opportunity for us who write to directly communicate our views, whatever they are (within limits), throughout the county. That is a forum granted but not required in any way, a gift appreciated.
I know these are tough times for newspapers, and the Herald is dealing with this, too. I subscribe to the full paper, so I get all the electronic copies as well as the print copies. I want to know about what’s going on locally, daily, and that full subscription gets me there. I recommend it.
I am old enough to be hopeful about some things. I am hopeful that local newspapers will come back full steam. But I’m cynical enough to think it’s not necessarily likely.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah