I have read and reread the “Life with my brother, John” Unleased article several times and also sent it to a friend. It is inspiring, to say the least.

This seems to be a time, in the world, when a disregard for humanity and the ensuing pain and suffering, prejudice, division -- and more -- permeates our existence.

This well-written and caring article, from a gentle young woman, about how we can move with each other with compassion and wisdom, love and insight is inspiring. Thank you for sharing her gracious and kind words with your readers.

We can each make changes in the way we look at the world, the way we respond to each other and the way we conduct ourselves -- and change the world by our choices.

SHARON COX

Selah