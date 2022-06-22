To the editor — On Memorial Day, at 8 in the morning, I had a blood clot break loose and go straight to my lungs, which shut my heart down.

By the time the fire department and ambulance got to my house, I was dead.

The firefighters started CPR on me and gave me my life back. I would like to thank all the first responders, emergency doctors, nurses, CNA and housekeepers for the excellent care they gave me at a difficult time in my life.

A special thank-you to Dr. Edrissi. I owe my life to them.

MIKE FITZPATRICK

Yakima