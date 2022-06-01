To the editor — I would like to thank the Yakima City Council for passing the proclamation making parents the primary stakeholders of their children's education this past February — as well as proclaiming February National Parent Leadership Month.

Many parents and community members presented the resolution to the West Valley School District to affirm parents as primary stakeholders in their children’s education.

Studies show that children with involved parents are more likely to have higher grades and test scores, attend school regularly and have better social skills. When parents have a seat at the table there is a balance of ideas, we can come to the table with differences, work it out and show our children what unification and support look like. Then our children will see and feel this and grow stronger making the districts stronger and more successful also.

I encourage other parents in our valley to present this to their children’s school districts as well and also pass a resolution making parents the primary stakeholders in their children's education.

ANNA JACKSON

Yakima