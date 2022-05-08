To the editor — The Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors wants to give a big thanks to all of our sponsors, volunteers, vendors and attendees for making the return of Yakima Taco Fest a success!

We are a fully volunteer board and we know that we would not be able to organize Yakima Taco Fest or serve our members throughout the year without the amazing support of our community.

The CWHCC Board of Directors is gearing up to provide more technical assistance for businesses, celebrations of Hispanic/Chicano/Latinx professionals and businesses, and support of community events. We are committed to being the best chamber we can be for Yakima and all of Central Washington.

Again, thank you to the community and all of the attendees, vendors, volunteers and sponsors for making Yakima Taco Fest possible and supporting the Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

SAM JOHNSON

Board Treasurer,

CWHCC Board of Directors