To the editor -- I want to extend a HUGE thank you to all of the participants who made the rainy Sept. 18 community cleanup a great success. We collected and disposed of approximately 17 tons from the neighborhood, including 150 tires, 2 tons of metal for recycling, and donations that went to the Yakima Habitat Store.
The cleanup covered about 650 homes near West Arlington Street, in the Larson Park area. Over 120 participants went through the alleys and streets with their flatbeds and trucks to collect garbage and bulky items that had been set out by the residents.
Partners who helped plan and make this a successful event were: Trinity Family Fellowship, McKinley Elementary School, Rosebuds Youth Activities, Sunrise Rotary, Downtown Rotary, SW Rotary, Keep Yakima Clean, Junk-Bros, Vida Nueva Iglesia Bíblica (New Life Bible Church), Safe Yakima Valley, Hogback Development, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Yakima Habitat for Humanity, Poor Boys Auto Wrecking, Les Schwab, Lowe’s, Yakima County, Yakima Waste Systems Inc. and Coca-Cola.
A BIG thank you to everyone for making our communities cleaner, safer and healthier.
LORETTA ZAMMARCHI
Solid Waste Manager
City of Yakima