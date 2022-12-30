To the editor — As one who is quick to criticize, I also like to give credit where credit is due. Here’s a shout-out to Pacific Power for keeping the lights on in the Lower Valley during our recent Christmas visit from the polar express.
Despite the snow, freezing rain and ice storms, we stayed warm and bright. Decades ago, we were without power for a week when hundreds of trees shed snow-laden branches onto power lines, and I have no wish to repeat that experience.
Well done, PP.
STEVE PARKER
Zillah