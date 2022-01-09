To the editor -- I wanted to publicly thank the city of Yakima snow removal crew. Not only did they plow the cul de sac I live on, but they also removed the berm that they put in front of the driveway. That has not been done for us before, and it was such a considerate and kind act for them to do for our neighborhood.
I did not expect this to happen, so after they came through I went to start the berm removal and one of the crew got out of his vehicle to tell me to stop shoveling because another plow would be through to take care of it for us. Within a few minutes this happened.
Thanks again, Yakima snow removal crew, for helping our neighborhood out. Your efforts to go the extra mile will be spoken of much this year and in the future!
STACEY KLOEPFER
Yakima