To the editor -- Christmas miracles do happen!
I lost my wedding rings on Dec. 21. I didn't realize until about 6 p.m. that my wedding rings were not on my finger.
After retracing my steps -- I had been to the beauty shop, Fred Meyer and the Dollar Store -- we called Fred Meyer and they said some woman had turned in some rings.
We went right down to Fred Meyer about 7 p.m. and they were my rings. She found them in the parking lot.
I want to give her a special thank-you for turning them in to the store.
That particular day the store was especially busy and luckily, no one had run over the rings or just taken them home.
Thank you so, so much for being so honest and considerate of others and realizing what a ring could mean to them.
I have been married 61 years.
DONNA WHITE
Yakima