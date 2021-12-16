Thanks for doing your very least for the homeless, Yakima
To the editor — Regarding the council’s decision to provide parking spaces for the homeless, Thursday, Dec 9.
Once again, the Yakima City Council does the least it could do to help homeless folk short of doing nothing. Here, says the City Council, you can sleep in these designated parking lots — far away from any useful business — in your cars, if you have them. It’s OK if you bring your children.
Forget tiny houses that could actually help someone get off the streets — you can have a parking lot. Besides WE don’t think you’re serious about becoming homed. You chose this lifestyle.
And the homeless say, “Thanks for doing the least you can do, Yakima.” BYOC to the homeless parking lot. Oh, and bring your own tent to our other designated spots.
MARK J. FUZIE
Yakima