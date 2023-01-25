To the editor — January is National School Board Recognition Month and an opportunity to recognize the countless hours of service our board members devote to making Yakima School District (YSD) innovative, resourceful and award-winning.
Being a school board leader is much more than a monthly meeting, although our directors do that, too. Our board chair, Norm Walker, and board members Graciela Villanueva, Martha Rice, Raymond Navarro Jr. and Ryan Beckett demonstrate a deep commitment to closing opportunity gaps for our learners and supporting our entire Yakima community.
In fact, for the past two years in a row, they have been honored as a Board of Distinction by the Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA), meaning their expertise, thoughtful decision-making, and action on behalf of the district exemplify visionary leadership and increase overall student success.
YSD’s board approaches its work to guide our Valley’s largest school district with exceptional courage and care. Whether actively seeking public feedback and engagement, demonstrating a commitment to transparent policy governance, or encouraging community-wide solutions to complex challenges, YSD’s board of directors is world-class.
Please join me in saying thank you, this month and always for your selfless service.
TREVOR GREENE
Yakima School District superintendent