To the editor -- At about 1 a.m. on July 3, a four-alarm fire broke out in Burning Tree Estates nd destroyed our home and three others. More than 50 firefighters battled the blaze until it was extinguished at dawn. They came from East Valley, Naches Heights, the Nile, the Yakima Training Center and Kittitas to assist the Yakima Fire Department. Thank you to all who helped, including the EMTs.
Special thanks to our neighbors, Dave and Linda Lowe, who alerted us to the danger. And to Kevin from the American Red Cross who arrived before dawn to provide support (financial, emotional and practical) to those of us who were displaced. And especially to the Tabayoyon family, who hosted everyone during the blaze, providing comfort, snacks, drinks, and jackets and blankets at dawn.
More thanks go to our friends, neighbors, relatives, church, the condo board and even the insurance companies who have acted quickly to offer and provide assistance in everything from food and shelter to cleanup, storage and even whiskey slushies.
Finding a place gratitude in the midst of chaos, we bless, honor and appreciate all who helped and continue to help, named here or not, and we pray blessings on you all.
PATRICK GRAHAM
Yakima