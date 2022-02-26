To the editor -- Thank you to Tammy Ayer and the Yakima Herald-Republic for the informative article and great historic photos of "Not forgotten: 80 years since Executive Order 9066."
We need historic information to remember and to possibly do differently next time. What was news to me was the part the Gilmores played with inserting some of Frank Fukada's ashes in a watch for Hatsue Fukada. What a beautiful story.
I was not surprised that James Bernard and John Gilmore would have a solution for Hatsue. I have known the Gilmores for many years and they are outstanding citizens of our Yakima Valley. I also know that many others helped our Japanese neighbors, but this story gave them names.
PAT REYNOLDS
Yakima