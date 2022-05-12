To the editor — On May 1, my husband, Martin Capdeville, passed away at Arcadia Medical in Union Gap following a long battle with lung cancer. There are so many people I want to individually thank for their care and compassion during our struggle, but that is impossible.

Please know that I remember EACH of you. Thank you: Dr. Christopher Catton and staff at Cornerstone, Dr. William Rubin and everyone at North Star Lodge, Memorial Hospital, literally EVERYONE at Arcadia became our family, Karen and everyone at Brookside Mortuary gently guided me through this difficult time and finally, Medcure in Portland, Ore.

Every one of the individuals associated with each of these entities was very professional, and still loving and caring to both Marty and me. Thank you seems so insignificant, but it comes from my heart and soul.

Bless all of you ... peace and love.

DIANNE GILLILAND-CAPDEVILLE

Yakima