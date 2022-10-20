To the editor — This article on ER in Yakima drew my attention. When COVID hit our doctors and nurses came to work and tried to save as many lives as possible. Then the "foolproof" vaccine hit the market and all these heroes suddenly became zeros if they did not take the shot.
Many were fired, others quit. Now we have a shortage but that's not the total problem. You see we have Obamacare, which pretty much gives free medical to people in poverty. Yakima is a high poverty area.
Now with the shortage of doctors and nurses, thanks to the "mandate," people just use ER. An appointment with your doctor is now anywhere from three weeks to four months out. My husband was referred to a cardiologist here in town. After waiting for a call for a week, I called them. The person on the phone said "... We have so many referrals we don't know if we will get to your before next year."
You can thank our governor for forcing people in these fields to move on or move out. Many will die waiting, so they have no choice but to go to ER It's their LAST best chance!
PAT FISCHER
Ellensburg