Texans’ gods aren’t doing much to save the children
To the editor — Texas Republican political leaders send prayers for the kids blown apart, for the woman with no face left after the Allen mall shooting. Prayers, but no gun restrictions, because they believe in God.
I’m not making this up. In Texas, an 18-year-old kid can buy an assault weapon in various settings with no background check; the entire state is openly packing. Can’t drive without a permit and insurance, but guns are a total freebie.
When someone takes an assault weapon into a school and starts shooting, there are no gunshot survivors. And no open caskets. Think about torn little bodies. Visualize it.
Guns are the leading cause of death for U.S. children, but for those who call for reasonable gun safety restrictions, here’s Texas Rep. Keith Self: “Those are people that don’t believe in an almighty God who is absolutely in control of our lives ... I believe that he is.”
Let me suggest he is praying wrong, and if his trust is in his god, he should find a different, compassionate god that defends small children, because his god has children’s bodies exploding from gunfire.
If you aren’t enraged by all this killing, there is something seriously wrong with you.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah