To the editor -- I am requesting your support to send a message to the president of the U.S. that we do everything possible to support the Ukrainian people.

We have never seen atrocities like what is happening in Ukraine since the genocide of Jews. If we do not do everything possible to assist Ukraine, we will be complicit with the destruction of these free people.

I propose the following:

Transport the Polish MiG 29 jets by land to Ukraine. Once in Ukraine their pilots can fly them.

Allow Ukrainian military to train in NATO countries on NATO artillery, and other military equipment like drones. The Ukrainians need more artillery to provide counterbattery fire to stop the Russian artillery from pounding the civilians in the cities.

Increase energy production in the U.S. to lower the cost of energy. This is not the time to slow our own energy production, but to expand it. It will strengthen the U.S. and help us with lowering inflation.

These are nonpartisan measures.

Remember if it were not for the French support, we would have never won our freedom.

GARY MUGLESTON

Yakima