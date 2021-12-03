The following is a letter I wrote to Sens. Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema. If you believe in democracy, I urge you to write to these senators and express your own views.
I am writing to you as a moderate Democrat. I am 77 years old, served eight years in the Air Force including a tour in Vietnam, and as a commercial pilot for 32 years. I don't care if you do or do not support the Build Back Better bill. What I do care about is the loss of what is left of our democracy.
The only way to protect our democracy is to carve out the voting rights bill from the filibuster and get the bill passed. If you don't do this, the Republicans will get a lock on power and turn the country I love into a virtual dictatorship. They will be a minority with total power (the courts, Congress and the presidency). Once attaining this power they will not relinquish it.
I am not used to begging, but I am begging you to carve out the voting rights bill from the undemocratic filibuster. It is our last chance to save our democratic republic.
RALPH CALL
Yakima