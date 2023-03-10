To the editor — Plastic is a ubiquitous problem plaguing the health of all living creatures. We’ve all heard about sea creatures being caught in nets, being strangled by six-pack plastic rings, starving to death by mistakenly filling their stomachs with deceptive floating plastic instead of actual seafood. What about schoolchildren being slowly sickened by polystyrene lunch trays?
Geneva Environment Network reports scientific results indicate the toxic chemical additives and pollutants in plastics threaten human health globally. Health effects include cancer and hormone disruption which can lead to reproductive, growth and cognitive impairment.
We have a chance to change the tide on plastic waste through WRAP (Waste Reduction and Packaging) Act. In short, WRAP returns the burden of managing used packaging to the manufacturers thus incentivizing them to find a way to reduce packaging. Please check out the WRAP Act fact sheet at https://bit.ly/3J3b76R.
Now is the time to contact Tom Dent, Judy Warnick and Alex Ibarra and tell them to please support this legislation. It is also time to thank local officials Nancy Lilliquist, Mayor of Ellensburg and Janice Deccio, Mayor of Yakima who have already signed a Local Elected Officials in Support of Producer Responsibility letter directed to the Legislature.
SUZANNE NOBLE
Ellensburg