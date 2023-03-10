Various types of plastics — both recyclable and non-recyclable — are mixed with common household trash at Yakima Waste Systems in Terrace Heights Monday, June 25, 2018. China’s decision to stop accepting most recyclables and reject loads with only one incorrectly-placed item makes it even more important that Yakima Valley residents know what can go in their recycle bin. Plastic bags, paper towels and Starbucks cups are only a few of the items experts say residents have misguidedly thrown in the recycling. (Shawn Gust / Yakima Herald-Republic)