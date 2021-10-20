To the editor -- Yakima, are you tired of the increasing homelessness, gang violence, deteriorating roads, and the growing list of issues resulting from poor leadership and bad policy? These issues will never be solved by bleeding hearts and bureaucrats. Are you ready for courageous representatives who will fight for your individual liberties, and use common sense approaches to clean up our community? We have a team of candidates who are ready to work together to save Yakima, Autumn Torres for county commissioner, Matt Brown, Mark Shervey and Edgar Hernandez Jr. for Yakima City Council.
If you want more of the same for Yakima, by all means, vote for the other candidates.
DANA JOHNSON
Yakima