To the editor — Instead of banning books that don’t reflect your history, embrace everyone’s history, become informed and acknowledge the richness of diversity in our country. I am grateful to the writers who are providing us with these histories.
One such is "The 1619 Project," a comprehensive and well documented history created by Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine.
My recollections of the history — which I might characterize as mythology — of our country in the textbooks I received during my public education are that it was compressed, romanticized and sanitized. I got scattered information like Chinese immigrants building the Transcontinental Railroad, Japanese in internment camps during World War !!, and treatment of Irish in 1800’s, each likely in a paragraph in our history books.
More inclusive representation of all the diverse populations would be an accurate, honest way to teach American history. Imagine how better informed we would be if this was how our history was taught.
Availability of documentation like "The 1619 Project," written by the diverse groups that share our land, would be illuminating. My wish is for us to understand and acknowledge our history and embrace the essence of each population.
A more equitable, just and sustainable democracy is possible with resolve and open-mindedness.
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima