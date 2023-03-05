To the editor — Sometime after World War II, German schools started teaching a sanitized version of recent history. Germans saw a problem, and laws were passed requiring reality-based history curricula. This is recognized as a good thing by those who don't admire Nazis
Shortly after the U.S. Civil War, schools in the South began teaching what could charitably be called an inaccurate version of history and that practice has continued to this day. This is not to mention the near-universal disregard for Native civilization and culture in most American textbooks, as well as the subsequent genocide that nearly wiped them out.
Accurate history in our primary and secondary schools is a political hot potato. Teaching real history is called "indoctrination" by those who have a vested interest in keeping their constituents ignorant and outraged. But learning factual history is vital to preserving our country.
We need to agree on some basic facts about our reality. It doesn't work to have half of us living in a historical fantasy world when that misinformation guides votes that affect us all. Maybe we need a law making it illegal to teach lies about our past to schoolkids. It worked wonders for Germany, so why not us?
DANIEL SMITH
Yakima