To the editor -- “Frankly, I don’t give a damn Scarlett,” but we’ve seen that movie before.
The election has been over quite some time, but the last remnants of the vanquished foe still linger. Maybe it’s like the isolated Japanese soldiers sequestered on remote tropical isles. They’ve vowed allegiance to their emperor, and yet cut off from the REALITY of their crushing defeat, refuse to acknowledge failure.
His flags are still hanging, tattered and limp, still supporting the myth of the “lost cause” (Big Lie). His supporters display faded signs and banners on fences, silos, barns and pickup trucks, and in locales of urban support, still affixed on trailer park entrances. The loyal sycophants are pledging pecuniary support, (mostly Social Security and stimulus checks) so in three years their champion can, like the South, rise again. There are probably local chapters being formed for the SCV (Sons of Conspiratorial Victory) with the idea of erecting statues glorifying his elitist Trumpfederecy.
His orchestrated seditious attack was emasculated, but his true legacy will remain, as a TRAITOR who led a failed coup attempt (thanks, Mike Pence) on Jan. 6, to violently OVERTHROW the U.S. government.
I’m sure the inscription on the monuments will read “Lest we forget.”
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima