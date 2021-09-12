To the editor -- I would like to commend Tammy Ayer of the Herald-Republic for her perseverance and tenacity in attempting to identify the possible female homicide victim found on the reservation over 30 years ago.
I know she has devoted a lot of time and effort in her quest for facts surrounding this case. Mention should also be made of the pertinent information provided by Dave Johnson of the Toppenish Police Department.
I salute both of you for your efforts.
ROD SHAW
Yakima
Editor's note: Rod Shaw, who retired from the Yakima County Sheriff's Department in 2000, was the lead detective for the department. He and Johnson met with Ayer on several occasions and gave her information.