To the editor -- This holiday, take a break from your technology. The evidence is clear that the business model of tech and media companies is to keep us sucked in to our devices and they do that by keeping us angry and sad.
Sometimes it's hard to show gratitude if you are not paying attention to the things to feel grateful for. So for the next week, choose compassion over anger, joy over sadness, connection to real people over connection to a screen.
Delete the apps from your phone that suck your most valuable resource: time. Give that time back to what really matters to you. Family, song, dance, food, stories, respect, love, and connection.
This is where we start to make the world, the real world, a better place. Godspeed.
PAT BOUGHTON
Yakima