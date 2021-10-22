To the editor -- I am voting for Michael Thorner for the West Valley School District school board position.
I have been practicing law with him for 21 years. He is extremely detail-oriented and hardworking. In addition to his busy practice, he has family responsibilities and is a referee with Division I women's college basketball.
Eight years ago, despite his busy work and personal schedule, he went on the WV school board. I know and I have seen him devote many hours serving the children and parents in the WV school district. I know he has addressed many important issues in his always-professional manner. He is an asset and his work speaks for itself.
Michael Thorner has earned re-election based on the great service he has provided. Please join me in voting for Michael Thorner.
SHAWN MURPHY
Yakima