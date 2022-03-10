To the editor -- Each of us has been lastingly influenced by what we learned in school. The school family of administrators, teachers, teaching assistants, specialists, coaches, maintenance people, kitchen workers, bus drivers and more; all have worked to provide us with the knowledge to work cooperatively, to wait our turn, to be respectful to others, to ask questions; to read, write and use math; to explore history, science, geography, languages, engineering and technology; music and art.

We learned to participate in and appreciate sports and athletics. We learned agricultural and mechanical skills. We learned to be optimistic about our individual futures.

By Gov. Inslee’s proclamation, the week of March 21-27 is School Retirees’ Appreciation Week.

The Yakima County School Retirees’ Association has worked consistently since 1947 to improve teacher pay, protect retirement and health care programs, and support current school and educational endeavors. In the current school year the association has already donated over $15,000 toward local school grants, scholarships and community projects.

During this School Retirees’ Appreciation Week, please take some time to remember and thank someone who taught you so much in school.

PATRICK WALSH

Outlook