To the editor -- I would like to respond to Annie Bringloe's recent letter, in which she states that "This pandemic is ....roaring through Third World countries." Having just returned from two Third World countries in the past six weeks, where there was no sign of any pandemic and no mitigation measures in place, I decided to look at the facts. Perhaps Annie and others would be surprised to learn that Third World countries do not have as high per capita case numbers as we do in the U.S. and Western Europe.
Just some examples (figures taken recently from the John Hopkins list of worldwide cases of COVID):
Somalia -- 21,998 cases, 1,208 deaths out of nearly 16 million.
Niger -- 6,252 cases, 207 deaths out of 24 million.
Laos -- 36,248 cases, 53 deaths out of 7.3 million.
Syria -- 41,515 cases, 2,504 deaths out of 17.5 million.
Mali -- 15,848 cases, 558 deaths out of 20 million.
Uzbekistan -- 184,000 cases, 1,304 deaths out of 33.4 million.
Angola -- 63,861 cases, 1,928 deaths out of 33 million.
Burkina Faso -- 14,793 cases, 214 deaths out of 21 million.
I don't fault Annie. If our newspaper and general media would cover more of the world in their reporting, we might be made aware of these facts. I sought information on 30 poorer nations in order to share info on merely a sampling.
Please give us some facts, Yakima Herald Republic, and not just "experts say ..."
ANNE SCHILPEROORT
Yakima