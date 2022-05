To the editor — Saturday evening's Yakima Symphony Orchestra performance was a milestone in the history of the orchestra.

The reason the music of Gustav Mahler has been almost absent from the stage of the Capitol Theatre is simply that it is really hard. To present the great Austrian composer's fifth symphony requires virtuosity in every section of the orchestra as well as on the podium, and the YSO triumphed.

It was a treasure of an evening at the Capitol.

BROOKE CRESWELL

Yakima