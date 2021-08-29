To the editor -- "In those days, there was no king in Israel, but every man did that which was right in his own eyes." That is Judges 17:6, about 1400 B.C.
Would you want those times to return? I don't think I would to return to those days.
Defunding the police was in the news a couple of days ago. OK, let's be equal and defund everything. Let's start with Congress, federal government, state, counties, cities, etc. At midnight tonight, everything stops. No jobs, no money, food, etc.
Let's return to approximately 1400 B.C. and see how you like it -- or will you be alive the next day?
PINK ROBBINS
Tieton