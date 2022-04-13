To the editor -- Mr. Grady suggests that Fox News' popularity indicates that most people are conservative.

Fox News does have more viewers that MSNBC and CNN -- I could make a comparison here to Lemmings, Putin"s 70% approval, your mother's admonition about jumping off cliffs or Hitler's enormous popularity in the 1940s, but I won't.

Liberals tend to read/view multiple sources e.g. CNN, MSNBC, PBS, BBC and the most popular -- NPR. They also read more newspapers and magazines. And yes, also Fox News -- we are less inclined to listen/view only the sources that support our point of view.

There is also the entertainment value of Fox News -- shrieking Jeanine Pirro, Putin-loving Tucker, conspiracy queen Bartiromo -- better than Comedy Central.

The good news is that research has shown (it's real, look it up) that avid Fox watchers can be deprogrammed after just a few weeks of watching CNN. They become much more skeptical of what they see on Fox.

PATTY TATE

Yakima