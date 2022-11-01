To the editor — An Aug. 25 letter to the editor in the Herald-Republic implied Republicans want to impose radical Christian beliefs on everyone. The writer of this article couched this idea in relation to the Supreme Court decision on abortion.
The decision that was made had nothing to do with religion. The decision left the choice on abortion rights to the individual states so that the voters of those states could determine each state’s stance on the topic.
He stated Jews, Muslims, Buddhists and Hindus, who don’t share Christian beliefs, have lost their freedom in regard to abortion. These religions do share varying beliefs on abortion as do Christians. Reference the Pew Research Center.
- Buddhism: No official position although many believe life begins at conception.
- Hinduism: Unless a mother’s life is at risk, condemns abortion.
- Islam: Abortion after 4 months is not permissible, at which time, a fetus becomes a living soul.
- Judaism: Regardless the denomination within Judaism, abortion is only permitted when the life of the mother is at risk.
To quote Mahatma Gandi. “The greatness of humanity is not being human but in being humane."
DIANN GRAHAM
Selah