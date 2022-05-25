To the editor — I noticed a comment in this section condemning Supreme Court justices for upholding the Constitution regarding Roe v Wade.

It doesn't matter how you feel about the unborn, the Constitution specifically does not offer that judgment to the courts. Everything not delineated to jurisdiction of the federal government is to be decided by the states.

Roe v Wade was wrongly decided. Ruth Ginsberg among many others declared the decision improperly made. Jurists are required by oath to uphold the Constitution. Not a word in the Constitution gives the court power to rule on abortion.

Many of the folks screeching the most are residents of blue states where abortion is and will remain legal. To suggest that abortion will become illegal with Roe v Wade overturned displays ignorance of the situation. Religion and or politics have no place in interpreting the Constitution.

It appears that the left is trying to use some scare tactics regarding abortion as a political ploy, but I believe most folks will see through that tactic and dismiss the ranting as just posturing.

RUDY BARNSLEY

Yakima