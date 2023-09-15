To the editor — This is marking the last week of Apples for Firefighters in Central Washington with fruit going to eight fire stations in three districts.
Covering three months, the apples came from the kindness of Starr Ranch Growers in Wenatchee as connected locally to Gilbert Orchards, Columbia Reach and Apple King.
Other supporters include Yakima Federal Savings & Loan Association, Country Financial (Seth Basford), Yakima Kiwanis Club, Steins Ace Hardware (David & Kami Allen), Farmers Insurance (Elia Castillo) and Michelsen Packaging.
ALAN TAYLOR
Wapato