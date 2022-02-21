To the editor -- I am a wildland firefighter with the United States Forest Service writing for public support for Tim’s Act. Wildland firefighters are exposed to risks and hazards that reduce our quality of life and shorten our life span.
Our starting wages at $15 hourly require us to earn 900-plus hours of overtime each summer to afford basic needs. If we're lucky, we work 16-hour days for 14 days straight, take two paid days off, and repeat until fire season ends. Often, local ranger districts work their firefighters 13 days straight, then grant one unpaid “day off” on unpaid on-call status. Unsurprisingly, many wildland firefighters are quitting, leaving positions unfilled and engines unstaffed.
Many promises made by the infrastructure bill (increased pay) will not be fulfilled. The Tim Hart Wildland Firefighter Classification and Pay Parity Act (HR 5631) will secure funding for a sustainable workforce. Tim's Act, named after smokejumper Tim Hart, who died fighting fire last summer, will fill the gaps that the infrastructure bill hasn’t.
Wildland firefighters need your support to bring Tim's Act to the attention of your elected representatives. Please write your politicians in support of living wages for the hardworking people who protect your homes and natural resources.
RACHEL GRANBERG
Wenatchee