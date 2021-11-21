To the editor -- As the chair of the Homeless Network of Yakima County (Network) Public Awareness Committee, I would like to express my gratitude to the multiple community members and organizations who contributed to the Warm Hands-Warm Hearts drive. This project collected over 2,000 items including gloves, socks, hand and foot warmers, and more which will be distributed to individuals who are unsheltered by our valuable network of outreach workers.
This drive was made possible with the partnership with Yakima Valley Libraries which provided drop-sites for members of the community to donate. In addition to thanking the multiple community members who donated items, I also want to thank Casey Family Programs and Molina Healthcare for their significant donations.
The mission of the network is to advocate for people who are homeless in order to improve their quality of life, increase public awareness of the issues of homelessness, impact public policy, and prevent and end homelessness. While our goal is to ensure that no community member ever sleeps outside, it is vital that we do whatever we can to reduce the danger to those on the streets this winter.
To learn more about the network, please go to www.HomelessNetworkYC.org.
SONEYA LUND
Yakima