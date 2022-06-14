To the editor — The recent selection by the Sunnyside school board of a new superintendent was a missed opportunity — not only to improve representation within school leadership, but also for students, educators and school administrators to be led by a qualified candidate who has demonstrated success as a school superintendent.
A job posting by the board of directors specified that a successful candidate will improve communication and engagement with the Latino community; understand the needs and issues in regard to diversity, equity, and inclusion; and also listed being bilingual as a preference. Within the pool of candidates, there were three Latino applicants, two of whom in addition to having a doctoral degree, met or exceeded these very critical requirements. Despite this, a white majority board selected a white man who was minimally qualified and is unable to adequately communicate and engage with a district that is roughly 93% Latino/Hispanic.
Ryan Maxwell should do the honorable thing and withdraw his acceptance of the job offer, especially considering that the two Latino/Hispanic board members voted against him. There are more qualified candidates over Maxwell — in experience, representation and ability to better connect with the students and community that the Sunnyside School District serves.
DAVID SALMERON
SeaTac
|The recent selection by the Sunnyside School Board of a new Superintendent was a missed opportunity- not only to improve representation within school leadership, but also for students, educators, and school administrators to be led by a qualified candidate who has demonstrated success as a school Superintendent.
A job posting by the Board of Directors specified that a successful candidate will improve communication and engagement with the Latino community; understand the needs and issues in regard to diversity, equity, and inclusion; and also listed being bilingual as a preference. Within the pool of candidates, there were 3 Latino applicants, two of whom in addition to having a doctoral degree, met or exceeded these very critical requirements. Despite this, a White majority board selected a White man who was minimally qualified and is unable to adequately communicate and engage with a district that is ~93% Latino/Hispanic.
Ryan Maxwell should do the honorable thing and withdraw his acceptance of the job offer, especially considering that the two Latino/Hispanic board members voted against him. There are more qualified candidates over Maxwell- in experience, representation, and ability to better connect with the students and community that the Sunnyside School District serves.