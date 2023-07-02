To the editor — I won’t say I am surprised that Sunnyside Mayor Dean Broersma opted to stick his head in the sand when asked by local residents to sign a petition recognizing June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month (Yakima Herald-Republic, June 28).
Sunnyside, after all, is a conservative place. I know. I grew up there.
What I am is disappointed. Not signing the petition is just ducking the issue. That issue is about human rights. That issue is about inclusiveness. That issue is about the basic human freedom to choose.
The good mayor missed an opportunity. Let’s hope he reconsiders and signs the petition.
ED STOVER
Yakima