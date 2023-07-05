To the editor — Serious question: How does a Pride Month proclamation divide anybody from the richness of community life, unless they are an uncompromising bigot?
What a warped view of divisiveness the mayor of Sunnyside must have, to justify his refusal to sign a Pride Month proclamation on that basis. What a lost opportunity for an elected official to stand up for our better selves.
Mayor Broersma, on behalf of an entire city, refused to narrow inequalities, refused to defend human dignity and human rights, and refused to promote democratic values. Perhaps the mayor’s good sense is being smothered by religious crackpots who demand group-think in order to think other people’s lives are theirs to control.
Anti-patriots, all of them. There can be no pride in that.
MARTHA RICKEY
Yakima