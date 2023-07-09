To the editor — I am writing this letter in response to the one posted July 5 about the woman’s disgust over Sunnyside Mayor Broersma’s refusal to sign the Pride Month proclamation.
I for one fully agree, respect and defend his decision, as do many people I know. This does not make us bigots, as she accuses Mayor Broersma of being. I think he was brave, as he had to have known there would be some people like this woman ready to pounce.
I am also not a “religious crackpot” or homophobic, but am a Christian who was taught to love everybody. And I do indeed love the gay people I’ve had in my long life, so this has nothing to do with that.
This is a very divisive issue due to no fault of his own and he was stuck between a rock and a hard place. He would have upset just as many people, if not more, had he signed it. Since it is not his job to create more divisiveness, he did the right thing.
We dedicate ONE day to celebrate veterans, ONE day to pay respect for those who gave all to protect our country, ONE day to celebrate the end of slavery, ONE day to celebrate Jesus’ resurrection, ONE day to honor Martin Luther King Jr. and ONE day to celebrate our independence. So how does this “celebration" warrant a whole month?
JULIE MONTGOMERY
Yakima