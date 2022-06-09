To the editor — Gang violence in our community and overall mental health has clearly worsened since the beginning of the pandemic (Mental Health America 2022 report) among our youth. With the recent hiring of the Sunnyside superintendent, how is the school board planning to address these serious issues with students, teachers and staff at Sunnyside School District?

The new superintendent must understand that more policing and security in our schools does not equate to less gang violence. He must do everything possible to avoid our students falling into the school-to-prison pipeline. National statistics indicate that a suspended student is two times more likely to repeat a grade, three times more likely to drop out of school, and three times as likely to end up in juvenile detention (ACLU of Washington). Moving forward we need more resources to help rehabilitate our youth.

The school board must create informed practices that form a more inclusive school district that makes sense for our over 90% Latinx student body. Ensuring that every student and parent has a seat at the table and their opinions are considered.

The Sunnyside School District leadership will be held accountable by the community in their approach to these important issues.

VIRGINIA FRAUSTO

Sunnyside