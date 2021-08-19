To the editor -- Sad, dismayed, confused or all?
The Sunday 8/15 Herald presented me with a bit of each. I read on Page 1A (sad) about more deaths due to COVID. I read on Page 2C (dismayed) an opinion discussing “COVID.” I read on Page 4A (confused) an article regarding mask and vaccine mandates.
I would encourage all of your readers to take a few minutes to read “The History of Vaccines,” an educational resource by the College of Physicians Of Philadelphia.
Perhaps if we take some lessons from history we can minimize the sadness, dismay, confusion and, hopefully, even the hysteria.
VIRGIL McDONALD
Selah