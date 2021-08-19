To the editor -- Sad, dismayed, confused or all?

The Sunday 8/15 Herald presented me with a bit of each. I read on Page 1A (sad) about more deaths due to COVID. I read on Page 2C (dismayed) an opinion discussing “COVID.” I read on Page 4A (confused) an article regarding mask and vaccine mandates.

I would encourage all of your readers to take a few minutes to read “The History of Vaccines,” an educational resource by the College of Physicians Of Philadelphia.

https://www.historyofvaccines.org/timeline#EVT_100609

Perhaps if we take some lessons from history we can minimize the sadness, dismay, confusion and, hopefully, even the hysteria.

VIRGIL McDONALD

Selah