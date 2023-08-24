To the editor — The front-page article from Aug. 20, “Hot Topic: Potential Budget Cuts to Police, Fire” was disturbing.
It was a “come to the front of the class” moment for some of our City Council members who opposed the cuts. While District 7 council representative Holly Cousens was one of them, the obvious question to her is this: Weren’t you part of this problem?
Holly boasts she is the longest-serving council member to date, which also makes her the longest voting participant who put us in this budget-cut position. Couldn’t she understand and look ahead at the consequences of what her earlier votes might lead to? By kicking the can down the road, Holly has become a typical politician. She is asking us to applaud her solutions to the very problems she helped create.
It’s time for a change. It’s time for new blood. It’s time to vote in Reedy Berg for City Council, District 7.
KATHERINE FREDERICKS
Yakima