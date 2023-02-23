Students shouldn’t have to fear going anywhere
To the editor — I was appalled to read Miss Hilmes’ commentary in Sunday’s Unleashed section.
First, let’s commend Miss Hilmes for having the courage to speak out and writing a well-written story. The point she is making is so true to our age. As a retired schoolteacher, I am appalled to read that any student is nervous/scared/frightened to go to a mall, to Skateland, to the park or even to school.
I ask myself, where are the people we elect to lead us? Why isn’t the mayor asking questions over this issue? Why is not the rest of the City Council demanding answers from the city manager, from the police chief over this issue?
Why aren’t more citizens writing to the editor of this paper on this subject? Why are not more people phoning into talk radio to discuss it? Why are not churches, clubs, organizations, groups and others all talking about this?
Under our form of government, power flows from the people to the government. So why are we not requiring our elected representatives to inquire/act?
It’s an outrage that in this great big wonderful country that we call home that Miss Hilmes or any other youth is concerned/scared going to the mall, the park, the school.
PAUL SCHAFER
Yakima