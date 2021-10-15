To the editor -- There is no doubt that this has been a time of considerable turmoil for our schools. Over this turbulent period, school safety, mental health, and school board policy have become both more critical and more controversial. As a student in the Yakima School District, I’ve seen how the great divisions of our times have exacerbated the problems we strive to solve in our community, and believe that we have a chance to do better.
That’s why our YSD Board of Directors’ candidates will be participating in a student town hall on Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 6-8 p.m. With Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church as a generous host, YSD students in grades six-12 from across the district may ask their questions of all four candidates. All attendees will be masked in accordance with lawful state and church policy, and our moderated discussion will facilitate authentic student voice by providing a forum for students to talk about the educational issues most important to them with each board candidate.
By promoting educational engagement, civic responsibility and respectful dialogue, I’m hopeful that the great students of our district will take advantage of this tremendous opportunity to positively impact their community.
CONOR LINCOLN
Yakima