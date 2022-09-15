To the editor — Everyone praising Joe Biden for canceling some student loan debt must stop. His action proves that he can erase all student debt by executive order if he wanted to. Biden is deliberately offering a worthless pittance and is placing Kafka-esque barriers, known as "means testing," to get relief.
Everyone complaining about Biden canceling student debt is arguing in bad faith. Education is a human right that should be free and available to everyone. The act of demanding people apply for predatory loans, that cannot be discharged in bankruptcy, for a basic service is not choice; it's extortion.
Those whining that people "pay their debts" are, at best, hypocritical scumbags who lived during an era when school was free or heavily subsidized. At worst, they're broken, tortured, louts who've accepted the horror of our system. Both of them deserve scorn.
To cancel all student debt and end this exploitative, financialized horror show that worships money as God, everyone must continue to harass, scream and demand Biden and the worthless Congress do more. Organizations like the Debt Collective need members to help fight the good fight. United, we will end the era of precarity and shame.
ELIAS HANSEN
Yakima