To the editor -- Let me get this straight: Republicans are loudly criticizing President Biden for making election promises he cannot keep, and of not getting anything done during his first year in office, when the Republicans’ ONLY goals for nine of the past 13 years have been to make absolutely certain by any and all means that the duly elected presidents do not get hearings on their nominations to the Supreme Court, do not issue any White House executive orders, do not get any legislative proposals passed.
Their partisan stubbornness is costing COVID lives, messing with our kids’ education and skewing the economy. It is jeopardizing our freedoms and taking away our voting rights. It is undermining the Constitution itself, impeding our government’s ability to follow the election process, making it impossible for our police and courts to maintain the rule of law, and I am being personally threatened for writing letters such as this!
This seems at best ridiculously stupid, and at worst blindly dangerous! It is patently un-American!
A. RICE
Yakima