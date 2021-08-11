To the editor -- I don't know about you. The street violence we see gone viral sickens me. A recent brutal, broad daylight ambush of a visitor to Seattle's Mt. Baker neighborhood was captured in sharp, lurid, savage detail by a security camera. You probably watched it. The victim was beaten senseless with kicks to the head and stomped on, then methodically robbed as though it were the most mundane sequence in an ordinary day. The camera, as voyeur, recorded all.
The meanness of our streets is being magnified by our passivity and the banality of today's urban thuggery. Our senses are dull and our responses useless. Indifference is safety.
Many will refuse to have a discussion. They are mute. They are offended that Seattle should be implicated. They will avert their eyes, refusing to look, to acknowledge what is happening, even denying what is indefensible, naked aggression. They will seek to change the subject.
"That's how we'll solve it! We'll change the subject."
Gary Starkey
Yakima