To the editor — I read with interest the May 5 story regarding the county coroner’s recovery from his incident with law enforcement earlier this year and I really wish that more difficult questions would have been asked of the coroner such as: When were you diagnosed with PTSD? Did you have an obligation to inform voters of the PTSD diagnosis prior to running for coroner in 2022? Also, if part of your PTSD diagnosis was related to your job(s) as a first responder, then how does it make sense to continue as coroner? Wouldn’t continuing just exacerbate the PTSD? Has Yakima County restricted your use of county vehicles because you were operating county vehicles while intoxicated?
I have to say that the article had more of a public relations campaign component than a deep dive into the situation. I really feel that the coroner got away with one here because county prosecutor and fellow elected official, Joe Brusic, got to make the decision.
I wonder if a neutral and objective third party had reviewed the case if criminal charges would have been filed. I believe the answer is yes.
Truly a sad day for our local law and justice system.
LYDIA HERNANDEZ
Yakima