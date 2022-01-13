To the editor -- I am writing regarding Laura Ungar's recent Associated Press story about "Jake's mice."
I assume the intent of this was to be a heartwarming story highlighting scientific progress to address a heartbreaking disorder. However, I was appalled at such a factually inaccurate and misleading portrayal of animal testing.
The article completely bypasses decades of scientific evidence that shows animal testing is ineffective, dangerous and costly due to insurmountable genetic differences between species, or that studies like these often continue for decades without any direct, applicable benefit for humans. While thousands of animals suffer and die, people also suffer, waiting for reliable cures.
It's great that Jake felt a bond with the mice. It's sad that the reporter didn't mention practically all experiments involving disorders and mice end in the animals being killed – or that this extermination usually happens via breaking the animals' necks or gassing them.
As long as mainstream media portrays animal testing as a "gold standard" to understanding human disease, scientific progress will be hindered. It’s time to invest in safer, more humane, more cost-effective, and more reliable human biology-based methods – both for the people who need reliable treatments and for the innocent animals suffering in labs.
LEX TALAMO
Yakima